Kapil Dev unhappy with Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 boycott drama; says, 'It is one's personal choice...'

Amid the no-handshake row between India and Pakistani skippers during the Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 gaining momentum, former India captain Kapil Dev stressed that the focus should be on the game rather than making a big deal out of small things.

He also highlighted that it is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug.

While speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev said, “There are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial. Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. It is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug.”

Earlier on September 14, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team. Suryakumar even refused to shake hands with the Pakistani skipper, Salman Ali Agha, after the toss.

Not only this, but the Indian skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

In the match, India restricted Pakistan to 127/9, while Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat secured India an easy seven-wicket win.

Kapil backs Indian team: Praising the Indian team, Kapil Dave said, "The Indian team has been playing very well for the past 20 years. The team performs exceptionally well in ICC tournaments. Our cricket is very organised...I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025."

India was the first to qualify for the Super Four stage after defeating UAE in their opener by nine wickets and arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. However, as UAE beat Oman, India's position was secured.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Matches September 20: SL Vs BAN in Dubai from * pm IST

September 21: IND Vs PAK in Dubai from 8 pm

September 23: PAK vs SL in Abu Dhabi from 8 pm

September 24: IND vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm

September 25: PAK Vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm

September 26: IND Vs SL in Dubai from 8 pm