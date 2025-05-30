Karnataka CM told to declare June 3 as public holiday if RCB lift maiden IPL title; fans social media post goes viral

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was told declare June 3 as public holiday if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad. The request to Karnataka CM came in a hand-written letter from a fan, who also urged him to formally celebrate the occasion as “RCB Fans' Festival” - a celebration equivalent to Karnataka Rajyotsava.

RCB on Thursday defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to qualify for the IPL 2025 final, their first since 2016. They will face either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans or Punjab Kings in the final.

The die-hard fan also requested to the Karnataka CM to celebrate the day every year, making it an annual affair in the state for all the loyal supporters who have been through thick and thin of the Bengaluru-based franchise since 2008.

What did the letter to Karnataka CM read? "This is to bring to your kind attention that if the RCB team reaches the final and wins the IPL match, a holiday should be declared throughout Karnataka state, and that day should be celebrated as "Karnataka State RCB Fans' Festival," read the letter translated from Kannada to English.

"Karnataka is known for its love for cricket and especially for RCB. We, the RCB fans, celebrate every victory of RCB with great enthusiasm. Therefore, I humbly request the Karnataka State Government to declare a holiday and celebrate "Karnataka State RCB Fans' Festival" if RCB wins the cup," the letter further read.

One of the most-followed cricket franchises in the world, RCB have never won the IPL despite reaching the final three times - 2009, 2011 and 2016 - in the past 17 years.