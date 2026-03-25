Karnataka Cricket Association pays tributes to fans who lost lives in stampede, 11 seats to be kept vacant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad has said that a special prayer was held to pay homage to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans who lost their lives during a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after RCB's maiden title win in the last Indian Premier League season in Bengaluru.

He added that 11 seats will be kept vacant during IPL or international matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a mark of respect.

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"A special prayer was held to pay homage to the lives that we lost at the KSCA and to tell their families that we care for them. We are going to keep 11 seats vacant, we will not sell them be it the IPL or international matches," Prasad told ANI.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said KSCA has installed a memorial in remembrance of the 11 people who died.

"We had an incident wherein 11 youngsters died in this very spot of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka government and the cricket association, RCB were criticized, condemned and comments were made on that day. Subsequently government in its wisdom constituted a commission headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha and he submitted the report to the government making some serious recommendations," he said.

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"KSCA have made the corrections we have permitted them to continue playing in this very ground.They have installed a memorial in remembrance of the 11 people who died, I appreciate them," he added.