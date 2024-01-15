Karnataka's batter Prakhar Chaturvedi on Monday broke the 25-year-old record of India's star batter Yuvraj Singh with an unbeaten 404 runs off 636 balls in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final. With a stunning knock, Prakhar Chaturvedi surpassed Yuvraj Singh's 1999 record of 358 runs for Punjab in a game against Bihar.

Interestingly, legendary Indian player MS Dhoni was part of the Bihar squad in that match and the game was also depicted in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. "Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai," posted the BCCI on X.

Vijay Zol achieved the highest individual score in the top-tier Under-19 domestic cricket competition in India, scoring an impressive 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam during the 2011-12 season.

Prakhar Chaturvedi's remarkable innings comprised 46 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Chaturvedi's prolonged and determined performance played a crucial role in Karnataka piling up a total of 890 for eight in reply to Mumbai's 380. The match concluded in a draw as Karnataka secured the first-innings advantage. Harshil Dhamani contributed significantly with a score of 179 during Karnataka's innings. The game was brought to a close as soon as Chaturvedi surpassed the 400-run milestone.

India's rich young talent

Prakhar Chaturvedi is another addition to the list of India's rich young talent in cricket. Recently, a number of young players from small towns in India are making it to the limelight and their talent is nothing but exceptional. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Verma are some recent examples who joined the Indian team and are doing great in the squad.

Domestic tournaments, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL) provide these youngsters with some great opportunities, and Indian players are capitalizing well on these chances.

