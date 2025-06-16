Karun Nair spills beans on ‘Dear cricket, give me one more chance’ tweet; ‘My wife was like what are you doing but I…’

Remember December 10, 2022, the day when Karun Nair wrote “Dear cricket, give me one more chance” on Twitter (now X). The tweet came three years after Nair played his last Test for India. In fact, Nair was a part of the Indian squad during their 2018 tour of England but didn't get a game in any of the four Tests.

Advertisement

Three years since that viral tweet and eight years after his last match in India colours, Nair is poised to make a national team comeback against England in the first Test, which starts on July 20. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli already retired from Tests, Nair is likely to take up one of the spots in the middle order, mostly after his double ton for India against England Lions in the first unofficial Test.

Ahead of the first Test under the Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill era, Nair spilled the beans on what transpired him to tweet that night which also happened to be his wife's birthday. He had went out to celebrate but started crying after returning back home.

Advertisement

“My wife was like what are you doing but I told her this is how I feel,” Nair told Daily Mail. “That was probably the toughest moment of my life. This time, it felt like my world was over. I had no idea what to do next. I was asking myself what am I supposed to do? I have a family and my son was recently born but I was lost. Mentally, I was gone,” he added.

Advertisement

Karun Nair makes startling revelation The Karnataka right-hander also revealed that a prominent India cricketer had told him to retire from international cricket and play in overseas franchise T20 leagues in order to get financial security. It must be noted that an Indian cricketer must severe all ties with BCCI domestic cricket to be able to play in foreign leagues.

Advertisement

Also Read | Karun Nair expresses gratitude on re-call for Indian Test team