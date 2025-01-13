Karun Nair is unstoppable in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. With 664 runs in six matches, the out-of-contention India batter is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far in this edition. Interestingly, Nair is yet to be dismissed in the competition and has already scored five hundreds, en route to his team Vidarbha's entry to the semifinal to be played against Maharashtra.

Nair made his India debut in 2016, following consistent performances in the domestic circuit. The highlight of his short international career was the triple hundred in his third Test against England. In fact, it was his maiden international hundred.

What followed is still a mystery. Nair was dropped from India's scheme of things after just six Test matches with his last Test coming in 2017 against Australia. Eight years later, the right-hander is once again back in BCCI selectors' radar, according to a report in The India Express.

“As India enter a transitional phase, with seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling in Tests, Karun happens to be a player that the selectors are watching with keen interest,” the report read. With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, it is unclear whether the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will select Nair for the mega event next month and keep him among probable contenders for the England tour in June.

In case Nair makes a comeback, it will be helpful for India in solidifying the middle order, especially after Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat in the past one year. In case, India look to move on from Kohli, the 33-year-old Nair is one of the best choices considering his performances.