Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulka r's batting is once again winning hearts, this time in Kashmir where he was spotted playing gully cricket with the locals in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. Notably, Sachin is currently on his first-ever visit to Kashmir and the Indian cricketing legend seems to be enjoying his time, posting regular updates about his visit on all his social media handles.

In one such interaction shared on X, Sachin gets out of his car and talks to the locals, asking if he can play cricket with them on the street, to which the locals readily agreed. In a style that may remind Indian cricket fans of the glory days of the sport, Sachin takes to the crease and asks the locals "Kaun hai tumhara bowler (Who is your bowler)".

In his short stay at the crease, Sachin played some of his classic shots like the straight drive, the paddle sweep, the leg glance and even defended the ball with ease while praising a good delivery from the local boy. However, on the last ball of the over, Sachin turned the bat upside down and asked the boy to take his wicket, saying "Ye OUT karna padega mujhe (You have to get me OUT now)".

On Wednesday, Tendulkar visited the Aman Setu bridge, the last point on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a PTI report. Sachin also interacted with soldiers at the Kaman post near Aman Setu during the one-hour visit, during which he was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Earlier during his visit, the veteran batsman also visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on the Srinagar-Jammy national highway and posted about the Kashmir Willow bats there in an Instagram post.He wrote, "The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S.: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?"

The owner of this establishment, Mohammad Shaheen Parray in an interaction with news agency PTI said, “We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family,"

"He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow. We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray added.

