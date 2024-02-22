‘Kaun hai tumhara bowler’: Sachin's upside down batting wins hearts in Kashmir | WATCH
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar charms Kashmir with Gully cricket, visits Line of Control, and appreciates Kashmir Willow bats. He engages with locals, plays classic shots, and supports local bat manufacturing during his first visit to the region.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's batting is once again winning hearts, this time in Kashmir where he was spotted playing gully cricket with the locals in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. Notably, Sachin is currently on his first-ever visit to Kashmir and the Indian cricketing legend seems to be enjoying his time, posting regular updates about his visit on all his social media handles.