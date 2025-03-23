Kavya Maran net worth: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad owner’s massive wealth

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has become a popular face in the IPL circuit. She is also in charge of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa T20 League. Born on August 6, 1992, she hails from a powerful business family.

Kavya Maran’s family Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the Chairman and Founder of the Sun Group. Her mother, Kavery Maran, is the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted.

Beyond cricket, Kavya plays an influential role in the Sun Group's broader business operations. She received the Devi Awards 2024 for being the force behind the Sun TV network.

Advertisement

Also Read | SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan slams maiden IPL hundred on Sunrisers Hyderabad debut

Kavya Maran, also known as Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran. The late politician was a key figure in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). She is also connected to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. She is the niece of Dayanidhi Maran, a four-time Member of Parliament from Chennai Central.

Kavya Maran’s education Kavya Maran completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Stella Maris College, Chennai, graduating in 2012. Later, she pursued higher education abroad and earned an MBA from the prestigious Warwick Business School in Coventry, England, in 2016.

Kavya officially took over as the CEO of SRH in 2018. She brings a fresh perspective and youthful energy to the franchise.

Kavya Maran in IPL 2024 Kavya Maran quickly became a fan favourite during IPL 2024 for her passionate presence at matches and emotional reactions to the team’s performance.

Advertisement

She reacted emotionally when her team lost to Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final. She initially left the stand when Hyderabad were set to lose the trophy. She later returned to his spot and finished the game.

Kavya Maran Net Worth With a reported net worth of over ₹400 crore, she is one of the most powerful young businesswomen in Indian sports. However, her father’s net worth is much higher, at nearly ₹25,000 crore ($2.9 billion), as per Forbes.

SRH started their IPL 2025 campaign in a spectacular way. Thanks to explosive Hyderabad batters like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kavya Maran’s team destroyed Rajasthan Royals bowlers and scored 286/6 in 20 overs.