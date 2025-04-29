Kavya Maran optimistic about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 playoff chances, says ‘Even if there is a 1% chance…’

IPL 2025: The entire Sunrisers Hyderabad contingent are currently in Maldives for a mid-season break as players and staff look to recharge their batteries in what has been a challenging campaign.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated29 Apr 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's owner Kavya Maran
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s owner Kavya Maran (PTI)

To say it's been a disastrous Indian Premier League campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad is an understatement.

The Hyderabad franchise is currently languishing 9th in the IPL standings with 6 points from their 9 games. 

And with IPL 2025 heading into the business end, a chance for a playoff spot is all but unreachable for the 2016 IPL champions, who have 5 matches remaining. 

However, owner Kavya Maran is not giving up on the dream. 

IPL 2025 playoff chances

In a post on X, Maran wrote: “Even if there is 1% Chance. That Chance is Good Enough. Let’s see.”

This was in response to another post detailing the chances of making into the IPL 2025 playoffs for every team. 

The original post, made by user @mufaddal_vohra, listed the playoff chances of each team as follows:

RCB - 91%.

GT - 79%.

DC - 76%.

MI - 65%.

PBKS - 60%.

LSG - 21%.

KKR - 6%.

SRH - 2%.

RR ~ 0.2%.

CSK ~ 0.04%

As can be seen above, the chances of SRH making it to the playoffs are a miniscule 0.2%. However, the team's owner is optimistic despite the ominous signs.

Mid-season Maldives break

After posting a comfortable 5-wicket win against bottom side CSK on April 25, the entire SRH contingent jetted off to the Maldives.

The team are in the tropical paradise for a ‘retreat’ midway through the IPL 2025 season as the players and staff look to rejuvenate ahead of the last few games in IPL 2025.

SRH were able to indulge themselves with a holiday as they have a week-long break ahead of their next fixture. They next play the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad, on May 2.

