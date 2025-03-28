Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral as LSG tear through SRH’s bowling in Hyderabad | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a taste of their own medicine on Thursday as they thrashed the SRH bowlers all over the park to chase down a total of 193 runs with around 4 overs to spare. During the encounter, SRH co-owner Kavya Maran's reaction went viral on social media as she looked devastated by her team's performance.

Kavya Maran's viral reaction: In one particular instance, Maran is seen holding her head as the LSG spinner Prince Yadav gets rid of the dangerous Travis Head in the 8th over of the match.

LSG crush SRH in Hyderabad: Notably, Head's wicket came at a time when SRH had already lost Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early in the match. With Head's dismissal, SRH were in deep trouble but a blistering innings from Aniket Verma (36 off 13 balls) and some handy contributions from Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Pat Cummins helped SRH post a total of 191 runs on the board.

In reply, the LSG batsmen were ruthless in their approach, almost mimicking the unflinching power-hitting pattern that SRH have set in the league. Opener Aiden Markram departed early for LSG, but Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26 balls) ensured that LSG cruised towards the total.

After the dismissal of two batsmen, there was some instability in the middle order with skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni getting out cheaply. However, the counter-attack of David Miller (13 off 7 balls) and Abdul Samad (22 off 8 balls) ensured that there were no more hiccups in the innings.

Shardul Thakur takes a dig at SRH in Hyderabad: Shardul Thakur, the current purple cap holder, spoke after the match about the need for the bowlers to go hard at the SRH batsmen in the face of their aggressive strategy.