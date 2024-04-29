Kavya Maran steals spotlight with her reaction to Pat Cummins missing Ruturaj Gaikwad's run | Watch video
SunRisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is again in news for her childlike reaction to crucial moments of the IPL 2024 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings
Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, hardly misses any match of her team and is known for supporting SRH throughout the game. Due to her undivided attention in the SRH vs CSK's IPL 2024, Maran quickly responded when Pat Cummins' team, missed a costly run out of Rutura Gaikwad. Her disappointment was visible on the camera.