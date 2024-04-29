Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Kavya Maran steals spotlight with her reaction to Pat Cummins missing Ruturaj Gaikwad's run | Watch video
BackBack

Kavya Maran steals spotlight with her reaction to Pat Cummins missing Ruturaj Gaikwad's run | Watch video

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

SunRisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is again in news for her childlike reaction to crucial moments of the IPL 2024 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings

Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group founder, often comes in news for her dedicated time for her team, SunRisers Hyderabad.Premium
Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group founder, often comes in news for her dedicated time for her team, SunRisers Hyderabad.

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, hardly misses any match of her team and is known for supporting SRH throughout the game. Due to her undivided attention in the SRH vs CSK's IPL 2024, Maran quickly responded when Pat Cummins' team, missed a costly run out of Rutura Gaikwad. Her disappointment was visible on the camera.

Her reaction to SRH run out of Gaikwad has garnered attention on social media with many people responding to her display of emotions.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue