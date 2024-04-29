SunRisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is again in news for her childlike reaction to crucial moments of the IPL 2024 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, hardly misses any match of her team and is known for supporting SRH throughout the game. Due to her undivided attention in the SRH vs CSK's IPL 2024, Maran quickly responded when Pat Cummins' team, missed a costly run out of Rutura Gaikwad. Her disappointment was visible on the camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her reaction to SRH run out of Gaikwad has garnered attention on social media with many people responding to her display of emotions.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!