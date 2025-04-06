Kavya Maran’s animated reactions go viral after Sunrisers Hyderabad batters bite dust against Gujarat Titans; watch

Kavya Maran's animated reactions went viral on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad's put up a below-par show against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. A stadium regular during SRH's home games, Kavya Maran wasn't pleased with the way the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, etc got out against Mohammed Siraj and company.

Having scored a mammoth 286/6 in their IPL 2025 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to replicate the same batting performance in their next four games with their top three Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan failing to convert their starts. Even Heinrich Klaasen in the middle-order has been quiet.

On Sunday, batting first, SRH lost Travis Head in the first over for eight before Abhishek Sharma perished for 18 in the fifth over. Ishan Kishan followed suit three overs later. South African Heinrich Klaasen got the a start with a 19-ball 27, but was undone by a Sai Kishore delivery.

Sitting alongside Telugu actor Venkatesh, Kavya Maran tried her all to signal a more cautious approach from the stands but to her despair the SRH batters didn't play according to the situation, losing regula wickets in the process. Notably, the cameras panned towards Kavya Maran every time a SRH wicket fell and there was always a sence of worry in her face.

Mohammed Siraj completes IPL hundred Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj completed 100 wickets during his dream spell of 4/17 in four overs, bowling at an economy rate of 4.20. These are his best-ever figures in the IPL.

