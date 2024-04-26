Kavya Maran's SHOCKING reaction to SRH's poor show against RCB sparks meme fest: Watch video
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. Franchise CEO Kavya Maran could not resist expressing her anger after the SRH's batting game came to an end with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad's removal
Amid the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s impressive performance during the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL 2004), the team crumbled miserably in front of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. SRH lost the IPL 2024 match against RCB by 35 runs. The poor show of the team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium left the franchise CEO Kavya Maran perplexed and disappointed.