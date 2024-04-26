Kavya Maran's SHOCKING reaction to SRH's poor show against RCB sparks meme fest: Watch video

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. Franchise CEO Kavya Maran could not resist expressing her anger after the SRH's batting game came to an end with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad's removal

Amid the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s impressive performance during the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL 2004), the team crumbled miserably in front of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. SRH lost the IPL 2024 match against RCB by 35 runs. The poor show of the team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium left the franchise CEO Kavya Maran perplexed and disappointed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH's run chase came to an end after Du Plessis introduced legspinner Karn Sharma quickly removed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad. The development left the franchise CEO irritated and completely disappointed with her players.

Maran's reaction, spotted on camera, has been shared widely on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH faced a 35-run defeat against RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With this, RCB's six-match losing streak came to an end with a strong outing in all facets of the game. The pitch falling on the slower side played in the favour of the visitors.

Kavya Maran's reaction sparks meme fest on X Kavya Maran's reaction to her team's defeat was recorded on camera. It didn't take long for the netizens to create memes on the reaction.

Despite SRH's powerful performance in previous match, the team failed to spread their wings in the powerplay. During the run chase, the Pat Cummins' team failed to maintain a firm foot in the run chase. The team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Abhishek Sharma was an exception with 31 runs in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes. Except Sharma, none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

