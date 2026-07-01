KCA lifts three-year ban on S Sreesanth after apology over controversial remarks

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has revoked the three-year ban on S Sreesanth, after the former India pacer issued an unconditional apology for his remarks against the association.

This means Sreesanth can continue his role as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). The decision to lift Sreesanth's ban was taken by the board members of the Kerala Cricket Association during an Annual General Meeting on 1 July.

However, the KCA has warned Sreesanth that any repeat of similar conduct, including making defamatory public or social media statements against the association’s administration or selection choices, will lead to strict disciplinary action.

Why Sreesanth was banned by KCA In February 2025, the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster made controversial remarks against the Kerala Cricket Association, accusing the association of not "protecting" players amid the row over Sanju Samson's omission from the India squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Sreesanth had also raised questions about Samson's omission from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. The Kerala Cricket Association has said that Sreesanth had “brought disrepute to the association”.

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However, in the aftermath of Sreesanth's remarks, the KCA stated that the board has always supported players whenever needed and cited the support it gave during the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, of which Sreesanth was a part.

“When Sreesanth was in jail facing allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him. Although the court quashed the criminal case, it is a fact that he has not been acquitted in the match-fixing case. In such a situation, there is no need for Sreesanth to take up the protection of other players," a KCA statement read.

Sreesanth, along with then RR players Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were arrested for their involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal. He was later released from the Tihar jail, but was handed a lifetime ban by the BCCI. However, the Supreme Court set aside the ban in 2019, paving the way for him to return to domestic cricket.

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Sreesanth, a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking 169 wickets across the three formats.