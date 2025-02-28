Sachin Baby's Kerala and Akshay Wadkar's Vidarbha will meet in Nagpur to clinch the Ranji Trophy 2025. Both teams have enjoyed stellar seasons so far and will be looking to put on a good show in the penultimate match to win the ultimate domestic red ball tournament.

Also Read | Himanshu Sangwan reveals untold story behind Virat Kohli’s dismissal

Last year's finalists, Vidarbha, started as the favourites and showed their class at the start of the first innings. Despite losing 3 wickets for 24 runs, Vidarbha's Danish Malewar (153) and Karun Nair (86) stood up in the biggest match of the tournament and put on a 215-run partnership.

After Nair's dismissal, Malewar joined forces with Yash Thakur (25) and fell shortly after his 150. Vidharbha's innings, which had looked set to go past the 400-run mark with ease, took a beating as they kept losing wickets in a haze.

Eventually, a 44-run last wicket partnership between Nachiket Bhute (32) and Harsh Dubey (12) helped the home side post a first innings total of 379.

Also Read | Virat Kohli rewards Himanshu Sangwan with special gift, lifelong compliment

Bowling all-rounder Darshan Nalkande then came in for Vidharbha, dismissing both Kerala openers in the first three overs. Aditya Sarwate (79) and Ahamed Imran (37) put on a crucial partnership to take their team out of trouble and into three figures. While Sarwate fell short of his century, skipper Sachin Baby (77*) has taken charge against Vidarbha and will be looking to take his side close to the home side's first-innings total. He is currently being accompanied at the crease by Jalraj Saxena.