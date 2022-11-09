Kerala's port city Kochi to host IPL mini-auction on December 23

Kerala's port city Kochi to host IPL mini-auction on December 231 min read . 04:58 PM IST
- In this auction, each team will have an additional ₹5 crore to spend at this auction, making the overall purse ₹95 crore (approx. $11.5 million).
Kerala's port city Kochi is going to host the Indian Premiere League (IPL) player auction for the 2023 season in December, confirmed espncricinfo.com.
Though it will be a mini auction compared to the mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition. In this auction, each team will have an additional ₹5 crore to spend at this auction, making the overall purse ₹95 crore (approx. $11.5 million). This will be the additional money teams had left with from their previous auction purse.
According to the details, Punjab Kings had the largest purse left over - ₹3.45 crore after last year's auction, and Chennai Super Kings had INR 2.95 crore remaining witn them, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹1.55 crore), Rajasthan Royals ( ₹0.95 crore or approx.) and Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹0.45 crore, or approx.), Gujarat Titans ( ₹0.15 crore), and three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals -- had ₹0.10 crore. Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their entire purse.
The mini auction will be wrapped up in just one day, against the mega auction in February that was held over two days. In the past, the mini auctions had produced some of the most expensive buys especially in the overseas players category.
In the 2022 auction, three teams -- Punjab, Delhi and Lucknow -- bought only seven overseas players, so there is high chance that these teams will bet in foreign players.
By early December, the IPL is expected to finalise the player pool for the auction after the franchises submit the list of players that are being released, the deadline for which is November 15.