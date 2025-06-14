Keshav Maharaj in tears after South Africa lift historic WTC title, says ‘stepping stone for greater things to come’

A teary-eyed Keshav Maharaj described South Africa's historic World Test Championship (WTC) triumph as “a stepping stone for greater things to come” after the Proteas defeated Australia by five wickets at Lord's in the final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Chasing 282 runs in the fourth innings, Aiden Markram's magnificent century guided South Africa to a five-wicket as the Proteas finally ended their 27-year long wait for a major global cricket trophy. Markram was dismissed for 136 runs when his side were just six runs shy of victory.

Also Read | Aiden Markram's powers South Africa to maiden World Test Championship triumph

Unable to control his emotions after the historic win, Maharaj, who has roots in India, dedicated the triumph to everyone back home. “It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home,” said Maharaj, while being interviewed by former captain Graeme Smith after the match ended on Day 4.

“It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We're very grateful for everyone here. Thanks to everyone who's been supporting us, through adversity we've stood strong. We honour those who've come before us, may this be a stepping stone for greater things to come," added Maharaj.

Advertisement

South Africa end 27-year ICC trophy drought Resuming on 213/2 overnight South Africa reached 282/5 in the first session of play, which was also the second-highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at the home of cricket.

Advertisement

Australia didn't give up the WTC mace easily, relentlessly attacking the stumps and pressuring a South Africa side with an infamous history of blowing winning positions on big ICC stages. The Australians used up all of their three reviews in vain within the first 90 minutes but fought to the end. They took the new ball but were still blunted by a flat pitch.

Aiden Markram was the colossus Australia could not topple until it was too late. The opener resumed the day on 102 and was out for 136 when only six more runs were needed. He spent six hours, 23 minutes in the middle. About 15 minutes later, Kyle Verreynne broke the tension by hitting the winning run, a drive into the covers.