Kevin Pietersen ’Gobsmacked’ by England’s lack of practice after ODI and T20 losses, says ’heartbreaking...’

Kevin Pietersen has criticised England for failing to hold a single team practice session following their loss in the first ODI and T20 series. He questioned the team management's rationale for opting not to practice after such defeats. Pietersen pointed out that Joe Root was the only player to have a net session after Nagpur.

Pietersen emphasised that no athlete can truly improve without practice, especially when facing defeats. He also expressed disappointment that there didn’t seem to have a sense of urgency or commitment from the players to give their best for England. Pietersen admitted feeling deeply saddened by the situation, stating that while losing is acceptable if efforts are being made to improve, it’s heartbreaking to think England didn’t even try to improve during the series.

England's disastrous tour of India came to a bitter end with a 142-run loss in Ahmedabad on February 12, as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match ODI series. Earlier, India had also dominated the T20I series, winning 4-1.

During the match, former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed on commentary that England players took part in just one practice session throughout the entire series. Following England’s 3-0 ODI series defeat, Kevin Pietersen took to social media to express his frustration. He said he was "gobsmacked" that the team failed to train after losing the first ODI and the T20I series.

After sweeping England away with a 3-0 series win, India will now fine-tune their preparations before beginning the Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

England’s training schedules shouldn’t be taken as lazy environment: Buttler England captain Jos Buttler defended his team’s training schedule on the tour on Wednesday after former India coach Ravi Shastri criticised the visitors for not doing the “hard yards.”

“I'm not sure that's quite true, to be honest. We had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days. There's been a couple of times we've not trained, but we've certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour,” Buttler told the media.

