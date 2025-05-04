Kevin Pietersen keeps KL Rahul's request for Chicken Banana; takes Faf du Plessis along for viral dance reel; watch

After spending a week in Maldives for a short vacation in the middle of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen is once again making the social media buzz for his dance on viral ‘Chicken Banana’ song ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Placed fifth in the points table, Delhi Capitals are very much in the race for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ahead of their much-important clash, Pietersen, along with Faf du Plessis, captain Axar Patel and KL Rahul attended a fan engagement event. During a event, a request came in for a reel to be made on the ‘Chicken Banana’ song.

The request initially came for Du Plessis, who pointed towards Pietersen. The former England captain refused at first but one being cheered by Rahul by his side, the Delhi Capitals mentor had no other choice to eventually shake a leg with Du Plessis in company.

Meanwhile, Pietersen has been doing a great job with Delhi Capitals. The Delhi-based franchise have won six games so far and lost four in 10 IPL 2025 games so far. They started with five wins in their first six games before losing the momentum.

In their last game at home, Delhi Capitals lost against Kolkata Knight Riders. They next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a must-win encounter.

What is Chicken Banana song? Made for children, the 'Chicken Banana Song' playfully combines names of chicken and banana in a simple way. It aimed at entertaining way for children to learn names of animals and fruits. Since being made public, the song became viral and is popular among toddlers and preschoolers.