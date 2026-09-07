Kevin Pietersen makes sensational England national team return 12 years since international retirement

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made a sensation return to the national team 12 years after drawing curtains on his international career on Monday. The swashbuckling right-hander has been appointed as the Specialist Mentor to the men’s white ball teams, led by Harry Brook.

In an statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it said that Pietersen, who won the T20 World Cup in 2010, will join the white-ball teams in the build-up to next year’s ODI World Cup, which is set to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe jointly.

Pietersen's appointment by ECB comes on that fact that he was born in South Africa and has a great knowledge and understanding about the conditions in the Rainbow nation as the Three Lions prepare for the next year's World Cup.

Post his retirement in 2014, Pietersen took up broadcast duties across the globe, working as a commentator and an analyst. He also worked as a mentor for Delhi Capitals during the 2025 season of Indian Premier League. In his role, Pietersen will be closely working with Brendon McCullum and Brook.

Kevin Pietersen calls it a 'profound honour' On his appointment, Pietersen described it a “profound honour” to don the England shirt again, although in a different capacity. “I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment," he said.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.

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England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum too is excited to work with Pieyersen. “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result," said the New Zealander.

“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”

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