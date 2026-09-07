Kevin Pietersen makes sensational England national team return 12 years since international retirement

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made a sensation return to the national team 12 years after drawing curtains on his international career on Monday. The swashbuckling right-hander has been appointed as the Specialist Mentor to the men’s white ball teams, led by Harry Brook.

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In an statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it said that Pietersen, who won the T20 World Cup in 2010, will join the white-ball teams in the build-up to next year’s ODI World Cup, which is set to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe jointly.

Pietersen's appointment by ECB comes on that fact that he was born in South Africa and has a great knowledge and understanding about the conditions in the Rainbow nation as the Three Lions prepare for the next year's World Cup.

Post his retirement in 2014, Pietersen took up broadcast duties across the globe, working as a commentator and an analyst. He also worked as a mentor for Delhi Capitals during the 2025 season of Indian Premier League. In his role, Pietersen will be closely working with Brendon McCullum and Brook.

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Kevin Pietersen calls it a 'profound honour' On his appointment, Pietersen described it a “profound honour” to don the England shirt again, although in a different capacity. “I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment," he said.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen steps down as Delhi Capitals mentor

England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum too is excited to work with Pieyersen. “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result," said the New Zealander.

“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”

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Also Read | Kevin Pietersen slams modern day techniques after India's loss in Kolkata Test

Kevin Pietersen's statistics with England Over an international career spanning 10 years, Pietersen played 136 ODI's and 37 T20I matches for England, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also brings experience of scoring another 8,181 runs across his 104 Test matches. One of the highlights of Pietersen's career was his 158-run knock against Australia in Ashes in the fifth Test in 2005.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in