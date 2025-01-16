Kevin Pietersen throws hat in the ring to help Virat Kohli & Co. after BGT debacle, ex-ENG captain says ‘I’m available’

Kevin Pietersen is a former England captain and is often seen in India for his commentary duties during bilateral series, IPL and other ICC events.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jan 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen is a former England captain. He is often seen in India for his commentating duties.
Kevin Pietersen is a former England captain. He is often seen in India for his commentating duties. (Instagram)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has thrown his hat in the ring to become the new batting coach of the Indian cricket team after reports emerged that the BCCI is mulling options to add a new member to head coach Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff. Responding to one of the posts on X, Pietersen wrote, “I'm available.”

According to a Cricbuzz report, talks are on within the BCCI and the team management to add a new batting coach, following the batters' failure in the recent Test series against New Zealand and Australia. However, an official statement is yet to be made by the BCCI.

16 Jan 2025, 01:46 PM IST
