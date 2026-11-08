Kevin Wickham hits twin fifties on Test debut: His scores of 61 and 78 boost West Indies against Bangladesh

Kevin Wickham announced himself in Test cricket with half-centuries in both innings on debut for West Indies against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The 23-year-old Barbadian finished with 61 in the first innings and 78 in the second, contributing 139 runs across the match and playing key roles in two century partnerships.

Kevin Wickham learns of his Test debut on match morning Kevin Wickham only found out he would play on the morning of the first day, 5 November. He told the Jamaica Gleaner that the coach had spoken to him the evening before and told him to “stay ready because a few guys weren’t feeling well”.

“This morning when I came to the ground, I was sitting in the dressing room and coach came to me and told me congratulations, I’d be making my debut,” Wickham said.

He received his cap as West Indies’ 349th Test player from Justin Greaves, his Barbados club-mate and mentor, before the start of play.

First-innings 61 helps West Indies recover from early collapse West Indies chose to bat and were soon in trouble at 27 for three. Kevin Wickham came in and joined Amir Jangoo to steady the innings. The pair added 131 for the fourth wicket.

Early in his knock, Wickham was given a let-off. He survived a caught-behind appeal off a Taskin Ahmed no-ball when he was on 15.

He went on to reach his maiden Test fifty before Hasan Mahmud bowled him for 61 off 145 balls. The innings included five fours. His dismissal left West Indies at 158 for four. Jangoo continued and made 133 as the visitors posted 356. Bangladesh replied with 386 to take a first-innings lead of 30 runs.

Second-innings 78 builds big stand with Kavem Hodge West Indies resumed on Day 4 and lost two early wickets. Brandon King made 61 before he was dismissed, leaving the score at 119 for two. Kevin Wickham then joined Kavem Hodge and the pair shared a substantial third-wicket partnership of 165 runs.

Wickham scored more freely in the second innings. He made 78 off 107 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes, before Taijul Islam had him caught and bowled. His wicket fell at 284 for three. By stumps, West Indies had reached 345 for three, with Hodge unbeaten on 140. The lead stood at 315 runs, putting the visitors firmly in control heading into the final day.

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Amir Jangoo’s guidance helps Kevin Wickham settle into Test cricket Looking back on his first innings, Wickham credited Jangoo with helping him adjust to the longer format.

“For most of my innings he was guiding me and telling me what Test cricket is all about, just staying patient,” he told the Gleaner. “The bowling is a lot more consistent, so just trust the defence.”