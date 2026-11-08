Kevin Wickham hits twin fifties on Test debut: His scores of 61 and 78 boost West Indies against Bangladesh

Kevin Wickham announced himself in Test cricket with half-centuries in both innings on debut for West Indies against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The 23-year-old Barbadian finished with 61 in the first innings and 78 in the second, contributing 139 runs across the match and playing key roles in two century partnerships.

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Kevin Wickham learns of his Test debut on match morning Kevin Wickham only found out he would play on the morning of the first day, 5 November. He told the Jamaica Gleaner that the coach had spoken to him the evening before and told him to “stay ready because a few guys weren’t feeling well”.

“This morning when I came to the ground, I was sitting in the dressing room and coach came to me and told me congratulations, I’d be making my debut,” Wickham said.

He received his cap as West Indies’ 349th Test player from Justin Greaves, his Barbados club-mate and mentor, before the start of play.

First-innings 61 helps West Indies recover from early collapse West Indies chose to bat and were soon in trouble at 27 for three. Kevin Wickham came in and joined Amir Jangoo to steady the innings. The pair added 131 for the fourth wicket.

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Early in his knock, Wickham was given a let-off. He survived a caught-behind appeal off a Taskin Ahmed no-ball when he was on 15.

He went on to reach his maiden Test fifty before Hasan Mahmud bowled him for 61 off 145 balls. The innings included five fours. His dismissal left West Indies at 158 for four. Jangoo continued and made 133 as the visitors posted 356. Bangladesh replied with 386 to take a first-innings lead of 30 runs.

Second-innings 78 builds big stand with Kavem Hodge West Indies resumed on Day 4 and lost two early wickets. Brandon King made 61 before he was dismissed, leaving the score at 119 for two. Kevin Wickham then joined Kavem Hodge and the pair shared a substantial third-wicket partnership of 165 runs.

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Wickham scored more freely in the second innings. He made 78 off 107 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes, before Taijul Islam had him caught and bowled. His wicket fell at 284 for three. By stumps, West Indies had reached 345 for three, with Hodge unbeaten on 140. The lead stood at 315 runs, putting the visitors firmly in control heading into the final day.

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Amir Jangoo’s guidance helps Kevin Wickham settle into Test cricket Looking back on his first innings, Wickham credited Jangoo with helping him adjust to the longer format.

“For most of my innings he was guiding me and telling me what Test cricket is all about, just staying patient,” he told the Gleaner. “The bowling is a lot more consistent, so just trust the defence.”

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Kevin Wickham’s twin half-centuries on debut formed a key part of West Indies’ recovery and their push into a commanding position by the close of play on Day 4 in Sylhet.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.