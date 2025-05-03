Key Reasons for RCB's success in IPL 2025; Josh Hazlewood's immaculate bowling, Virat Kohli's consistency and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on a roll in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bengaluru based franchisee are currently at the third position and will go to the top of the table if they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru tonight (May 3). The match may get affected due to the inclement weather in Bengaluru. If the game doesn't produce a result, RCB will still go to the top of the table with 15 points.

This article focuses on the reasons for RCB's success in IPL 2025

Consistent team selection RCB have tried the joint-fewest number of players in IPL 2025. RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) have used only 16 players. CSK on the other hand have tried 21 players. The ability to get the right combination is essential during the first year of a fresh mega auction cycle.

Players used by teams in IPL 2025

No. of players used Teams 16 players RCB, DC 17 players RR, LSG, GT 18 players SRH, PBKS 19 players MI, KKR 21 players CSK

Seven players - Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Yasha Dayal and Josh Hazlewood - featured in all 10 matches so far.

Four players - Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma - featured in 9 of the 10 matches.

Consistent top-order RCB have two batting pairs featuring in the top five for most runs this season.

Pair Team Runs Fifty+ stands Strike Rate Sai Sudharsan - Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 628 6 155.4 Virat Kohli - Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru 429 4 155.6 Prabhsimran Singh - Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings 404 2 175.7 Rohit Sharma - Ryan Rickelton Mumbai Indians 379 2 157.3 Virat Kohli - Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru 376 4 172.5

Virat Kohli is the glue around which the other batters are playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Best powerplay bowling attack The management's decision to spend big money on Josh Hazlewood (12.50 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10.75 crore) is vindicated by RCB's bowling in the powerplay. RCB's powerplay attack is both the most potent and the most economical in the league.

RCB bowlers Economy Balls/Wicket Overs 1 to 6 8.4 (Rank - 1) 21 (Rank - 1)

Aggressive and consistent batting in last 4 overs The RCB bowlers are miserly and potent in the powerplay. Their batters are replicating the inverse of it at the death. They are one of the most consistent and fastest-scoring sides in the last four overs. The decision to pay 11 crore for Jitesh Sharma and a paltry 3 crore for Tim David is proving to be a masterstroke.

RCB batters Run rate Average Overs 17-20 12 (Rank - 2) 27.2 (Rank - 2)

RCB are well placed to secure a top 2 spot and have an extra chance to reach the final. Among the current top four teams, RCB's remaining fixtures are the easiest on paper.

RCB's remaining games Chennai Super Kings (10th place), May 3

Lucknow Super Giants (6th place), May 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad (9th place), May 13