Key Reasons for RCB's success in IPL 2025; Josh Hazlewood's immaculate bowling, Virat Kohli's consistency and more

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published3 May 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Josh Hazlewood (L) and Virat Kohli (R) are the leading wicket-taker and leading run-scorer, respectively for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on a roll in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bengaluru based franchisee are currently at the third position and will go to the top of the table if they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru tonight (May 3). The match may get affected due to the inclement weather in Bengaluru. If the game doesn't produce a result, RCB will still go to the top of the table with 15 points.

This article focuses on the reasons for RCB's success in IPL 2025

Consistent team selection

RCB have tried the joint-fewest number of players in IPL 2025. RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) have used only 16 players. CSK on the other hand have tried 21 players. The ability to get the right combination is essential during the first year of a fresh mega auction cycle.

Players used by teams in IPL 2025

 

No. of players usedTeams
16 playersRCB, DC
17 playersRR, LSG, GT
18 playersSRH, PBKS
19 playersMI, KKR
21 playersCSK

Seven players - Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Yasha Dayal and Josh Hazlewood - featured in all 10 matches so far.

Four players - Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma - featured in 9 of the 10 matches.

Consistent top-order

RCB have two batting pairs featuring in the top five for most runs this season.

PairTeamRunsFifty+ standsStrike Rate
Sai Sudharsan - Shubman GillGujarat Titans6286155.4
Virat Kohli - Devdutt PadikkalRoyal Challengers Bengaluru4294155.6
Prabhsimran Singh - Priyansh AryaPunjab Kings4042175.7
Rohit Sharma - Ryan RickeltonMumbai Indians3792157.3
Virat Kohli - Phil SaltRoyal Challengers Bengaluru3764172.5

Virat Kohli is the glue around which the other batters are playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Best powerplay bowling attack

The management's decision to spend big money on Josh Hazlewood (12.50 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10.75 crore) is vindicated by RCB's bowling in the powerplay. RCB's powerplay attack is both the most potent and the most economical in the league.

RCB bowlersEconomyBalls/Wicket
Overs 1 to 68.4 (Rank - 1)21 (Rank - 1)

Aggressive and consistent batting in last 4 overs

The RCB bowlers are miserly and potent in the powerplay. Their batters are replicating the inverse of it at the death. They are one of the most consistent and fastest-scoring sides in the last four overs. The decision to pay 11 crore for Jitesh Sharma and a paltry 3 crore for Tim David is proving to be a masterstroke.

RCB battersRun rateAverage
Overs 17-2012 (Rank - 2)27.2 (Rank - 2)

RCB are well placed to secure a top 2 spot and have an extra chance to reach the final. Among the current top four teams, RCB's remaining fixtures are the easiest on paper.

RCB's remaining games

Chennai Super Kings (10th place), May 3

Lucknow Super Giants (6th place), May 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad (9th place), May 13

Kolkata Knight Riders (7th place), May 17

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

First Published:3 May 2025, 06:10 PM IST
