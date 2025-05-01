Khaleel Ahmed’s emotional reunion with Ricky Ponting’s family after CSK vs PBKS match goes viral; watch video

The Indian Premier League is known for many heated moments on the field and several heartwarming moments off the field. Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed gave one such moment after the match against Punjab Kings in Chennai on April 30.

The happy reunion Khaleel Ahmed met the children of Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, after the end of the match in Chennai.

Ponting's family members screamed out of joy after seeing Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer took a selfie with them and was joined by Ricky Ponting.

Ponting-Khaleel bond Khaleel Ahmed worked with Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals for three IPL seasons. Khaleel took 42 wickets in 33 matches for Delhi Capitals. The two parted ways after IPL 2024. Khaleel Ahmed was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the mega auction, whereas Ricky Ponting became the head coach of Punjab Kings.

Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2025 Khaleel is one of the few bright spots for Chennai Super Kings in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the five-time champions. He has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 8.85. His 9 wickets in powerplay are the most by a bowler in this phase this season.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 CSK have lost eight of their 10 matches this season and are out of the playoffs race. This is just the fourth time CSK have not made it to the playoffs stage of an IPL season.

Pride at stake CSK have never finished at the bottom of the table and they are in real danger of taking the wooden spoon. The five-time champions will be hoping to get maximum points from their remaining four matches and avoid a 10th-place finish.

CSK's remaining matches: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 3: Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders, May 7: Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals, May 12: Chennai