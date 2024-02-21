Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun booked for 'threatening' to disrupt IND vs ENG Fourth Test Match in Ranchi
Ranchi Police has registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun—leader of banned pro-Khalistan terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) — and tightened the security of Jharkhand capital after an alleged video threatening to disrupt the fourth Test Match between India and England, scheduled to be held on Friday, i.e. February 23, surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported.