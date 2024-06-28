‘Khatam tata goodbye’: Memes galore as India beat England by 68 runs to secure T20 World Cup final berth
India defeated England by 68 runs during the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. Soon afterwards, a meme fest erupted on social media, with netizens coming in with varied reactions to India securing the final berth.
Rohit Sharma's India booked their place in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a convincing 68-run win over defending champions England in Guyana on Thursday. Soon after the match, social media went into a meme fest with netizens reacting hilariously to India reaching the final of an ICC event for the second consecutive time in less than a year.