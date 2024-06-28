Rohit Sharma's India booked their place in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a convincing 68-run win over defending champions England in Guyana on Thursday. Soon after the match, social media went into a meme fest with netizens reacting hilariously to India reaching the final of an ICC event for the second consecutive time in less than a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react to India crushing England in T20 World Cup semi-final: During the match, Barmy Army had posted an image of Virat Kohli after the veteran batter was dismissed on a total of 7 in the third over of the match. Soon after the match, an account by the name, Bharat Army on X (formerly Twitter), replied to the original post with the caption, "Khatam bye bye tata goodbye gaya."

Another user while praising Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's perseverance wrote, "People made fun of you, hated you started negative campaign against you but trust me you have came a long way fighting them all."

Yet another user speculated on what may happen when the two unbeaten side at this year's World Cup (India and South Africa) meet for the final of the tournament on June 29. They wrote, “India. Final bound. Two unbeaten sides of the #T20WorldCup against each other in finals. It's gonna be epic."

India defeat England by 8 wickets: During Thursday's clash, England won the toss and asked the Men in Blue to bat first in Guyana. During the first innings, India were under pressure as they lost the wicket of opener Virat Kohli in just the third over of the match, followed by the departure of Rishabh Pant during the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma then put on a 73-run partnership to take India past the danger line and past the 100-run mark. While the wickets of Rohit and Surya in the 14th and 16th overs respectively put the Men in Blue under some pressure, the lower-order batting, led by Hardik Pandya, ensured that India's total passed the 170-run mark.

In reply, England never looked like winning the match after losing 3 key wickets of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Johny Bairstow in the first 6 overs. India's spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav, then ensured that England never recovered as they were bowled out for 103.

It was an all-round bowling performance from India with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel taking 3 wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant form with 2 wickets.



