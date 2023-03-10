Khawaja, Green lead charge as Australia reach series-high 480 against India

Khawaja, Green lead charge as Australia reach series-high 480 against India2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- Khawaja and Green played a wonderful partnership of 208 runs, this is the highest partnership by either side in the series, where bowlers clearly seem to have an upper hand
Usman Khawaja's 180 and a dazzling maiden century by young Cameron Green propelled Australia to a series-high score of 480 on Day 2 of the fourth India-Australia Test series in Ahmadabad. India's bowling attack was completely knocked off, except for Ravichandran Ashwin who took crucial 6 wickets to keep India in the game.
