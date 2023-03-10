Khawaja, Green lead charge as Australia reach series-high 480 against India

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill successfully batted through the final 10 overs of the day, ensuring that India was at 36 for no loss in response. With a lead of 2-1 in the series, India needs to win the ongoing match against Australia to confirm their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June. However, as of now, India is trailing by a significant margin of 444 runs in the match.