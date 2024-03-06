Khel Mahakumbh 2024: Rohit Sharma attends sports event at 5:30 AM ahead of India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala
Rohit Sharma attended Khel Mahakumbh 2024 in Bilaspur with Rahul Dravid, despite a busy schedule. The event supports athletes at grassroots levels and lasts for three months.
Rohit Sharma began March 5 with a pre-dawn departure from Delhi, heading to Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. In Bilaspur, Rohit took part in the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh event, arriving in style in a chopper. He was accompanied by Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team.