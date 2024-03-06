Rohit Sharma attended Khel Mahakumbh 2024 in Bilaspur with Rahul Dravid, despite a busy schedule. The event supports athletes at grassroots levels and lasts for three months.

Rohit Sharma began March 5 with a pre-dawn departure from Delhi, heading to Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. In Bilaspur, Rohit took part in the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh event, arriving in style in a chopper. He was accompanied by Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur revealed that Rohit had reached the venue at 5:30 AM. Khel Mahakumbh 2024 is a significant grassroots sports event. It supports athletes from schools to state levels across various age groups. It lasts for about three months.

Also Read: Shahbaz Nadeem retires from all forms of cricket Thakur thanked Rohit for attending the event despite his busy schedule with the upcoming fifth Test against England, starting on March 7.

“Rohit Sharma has come here from Delhi at 5.30 am to inaugurate our Khel Mahakumbh, I thank him wholeheartedly. If Rohit wanted, he could have refused to come here as the 5th Test was from 7th. But, he came as he knew that the future of India would be here," Thakur said.

Also Read: 'Paisa kamao': Former cricketer slams Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan After the ceremony, Rohit and Rahul participated in a friendly cricket match. Both took turns to bat a few balls, making the crowd happy. Soon after this event, Rohit and Dravid returned to Dharamsala to rejoin their team.

Weather in Dharamshala The final Test match of the India vs England series will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The view around the stadium, surrounded by mountains, is breathtaking. However, the weather is expected to be tricky.

Cold temperatures and possible rain or snow are expected especially in the first few days. Temperatures could drop to as low as -4°C at night. Rain is predicted for the first two days. The weather, nevertheless, will improve later, becoming sunny and warmer.

