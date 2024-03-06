Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Khel Mahakumbh 2024: Rohit Sharma attends sports event at 5:30 AM ahead of India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala

Khel Mahakumbh 2024: Rohit Sharma attends sports event at 5:30 AM ahead of India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rohit Sharma attended Khel Mahakumbh 2024 in Bilaspur with Rahul Dravid, despite a busy schedule. The event supports athletes at grassroots levels and lasts for three months.

Bilaspur: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma during the inauguration of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at Luhnu Cricket Ground, in Bilaspur, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma began March 5 with a pre-dawn departure from Delhi, heading to Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. In Bilaspur, Rohit took part in the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh event, arriving in style in a chopper. He was accompanied by Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur revealed that Rohit had reached the venue at 5:30 AM. Khel Mahakumbh 2024 is a significant grassroots sports event. It supports athletes from schools to state levels across various age groups. It lasts for about three months.

Also Read: Shahbaz Nadeem retires from all forms of cricket

Thakur thanked Rohit for attending the event despite his busy schedule with the upcoming fifth Test against England, starting on March 7.

“Rohit Sharma has come here from Delhi at 5.30 am to inaugurate our Khel Mahakumbh, I thank him wholeheartedly. If Rohit wanted, he could have refused to come here as the 5th Test was from 7th. But, he came as he knew that the future of India would be here," Thakur said.

Also Read: ‘Paisa kamao’: Former cricketer slams Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

After the ceremony, Rohit and Rahul participated in a friendly cricket match. Both took turns to bat a few balls, making the crowd happy. Soon after this event, Rohit and Dravid returned to Dharamsala to rejoin their team.

Weather in Dharamshala

The final Test match of the India vs England series will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The view around the stadium, surrounded by mountains, is breathtaking. However, the weather is expected to be tricky.

Cold temperatures and possible rain or snow are expected especially in the first few days. Temperatures could drop to as low as -4°C at night. Rain is predicted for the first two days. The weather, nevertheless, will improve later, becoming sunny and warmer.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!