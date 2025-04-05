Khushdil Shah pulled away by security like culprit after Pakistan star attacks fans during NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI; PCB reacts

Khushdil Shah was dragged away by the security at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui after the Pakistan cricketer attacked fans after the third ODI against New Zealand, the pictures and videos of which went viral on social media. Notably, Khushdil Shah was not a part of the Pakistan playing XI that lost to New Zealand in the third ODI.
Although it is unsure about what prompted a furious Khushdil Shah to attack the fans, but visuals showed that the security dragged the Pakistan cricketer by his clothes, just like when a police officer gets hold of an offender. In another visual, it showed Khushdil Shah was dragged on to the ground by the security.
It is believed that the fans kept on taunting the Pakistan all-rounder for their poor performances against New Zealand in the T20I and ODI series. Pakistan have lost the T20I series 1-4.
Things went to such a point that the Khushdil Shah ended up losing his cool and attacked the fans. Other Pakistan players including including captain Mohammad Rizwan and the support staff soon reached the spot to bring things in control.
In one of the videos, one of the fans was caught been taken away by others while a Pakistan charged him to come in front and say whatever he has to say.
After the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an official statement. The PCB statement stated that a particular section of fans hurled abuses towards the players, forcing Khushdil Shah to react.
"The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field," the PCB said.
"When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators," it added.