Hardik Pandya is facing a fresh round of backlash after he conceded 26 runs in the final over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), including three sixes by the legendary MS Dhoni. The criticism of the Mumbai Indians captain became shriller after CSK defeated MI by a margin of 20 runs. But, former MI all-rounder and MI coach Kieron Pollard said he was “sick" of the finger-pointing at Hardik Pandya, and said the entire country will be cheering for him during the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a post-match presentation, Kieron Pollard said that he doesn't think that the criticism is affecting Hardik Pandya's confidence and the MI captain is working hard on his skills. The explosive batter asked the IPL fans to encourage players to make sure that we can get the best out of them.

"I don't know if it will affect his confidence. He is a confident guy, and he has been great around the group. In cricket, we have good days and bad days. And I am seeing an individual who is working bloody hard to improve his skills and plying his trade," Pollard said after the match.

“I am sick and fed up looking to pinpoint individuals; cricket is a team game at the end of the day. This is an individual who is going to represent the country in less than six weeks, and you all are going to cheer him and want him to do well when the time comes. So high time we try to encourage and stop nitpicking and see if we can get the best out of one of the great all-rounders India has produced. He can bat, bowl, and field, and has an X-factor about him. I hope very well deep down within my heart that when he comes out on top, I'll sit back and watch everyone sing his praises," he added.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant century in vain

Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant century to take Mumbai Indians as close as possible to victory, but the former skipper didn't get enough support from the other batters of his team. This was Rohit Sharma's second century in IPL, and it came after a gap of 12 years.

Apart from his below-average bowling, Hardik Pandya was also criticized as he failed with the bat on Sunday, and couldn't support Rohit Sharma to clinch the match. Pollard defended the MI skipper and said he can see Hardik Pandya evolving.

"As an individual, you have to evolve. When you are young, you have the youthful exuberance. You go out and do things in a certain manner. The older you get, accountability and responsibility kick in," Pollard said about Hardik's batting.

"What I am seeing is the guy is evolving. We, as individuals, want to see certain things but sometimes the game does not demand certain things and [players] are going to make mistakes as they go along, as we all have done. The individual has put in the work and hard work pays off. So, all of us will be singing his praises when time comes," he added.

