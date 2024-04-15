Kieron Pollard ‘fed up’ with Hardik Pandya bashing after MI vs CSK clash: ‘You all will cheer for him once…'
MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard said that he was sick of the Hardik Pandya bashing, and said the entire country will be cheering for him during the T20 World Cup 2024. The criticism of the Mumbai Indians captain became shriller after CSK defeated MI by a margin of 20 runs.
Hardik Pandya is facing a fresh round of backlash after he conceded 26 runs in the final over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), including three sixes by the legendary MS Dhoni. The criticism of the Mumbai Indians captain became shriller after CSK defeated MI by a margin of 20 runs. But, former MI all-rounder and MI coach Kieron Pollard said he was “sick" of the finger-pointing at Hardik Pandya, and said the entire country will be cheering for him during the T20 World Cup 2024.