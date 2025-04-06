Kieron Pollard lifts Jasprit Bumrah in excitement after MI pacer makes IPL return, fans react ‘handle with care’

The Mumbai Indians fans were given a special Sunday treat when head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the availability of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday. The 30-year-old joined his Mumbai Indians teammates on Sunday.

Returning to an active net session for the first time since January, Jasprit Bumrah was given a special welcome with Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard lifting the Indian speedster him on his shoulders.

While the sight might look fascinating for many, a section of fans urged the former West Indies cricketer and Mumbai Indians stalwart to handle the Indian diamond with care.

Once he had done meeting with his teammates, Jasprit Bumrah had two different bowling stints punctuated with a break in which he chatted with teammates and coaches. But when he had the ball in his hands, Bumrah bowled without any obvious discomfort and fans can hope to see him go full tilt against star batter Virat Kohli at the Wankhede.

But Kieron Pollard's lifting Jasprit Bumrah resulted in fans urging the West Indian to handle the Indian pacer in a cautious manner so that the latter doesn't get injured.

