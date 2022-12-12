Killer Jeans to be title sponsor of India-Bangladesh Test series

NEW DELHI: 27th Sports, backed by US-based investment firm 27th Investments, has signed on branded apparel manufacturers Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), makers of the ‘Killer Jeans’ brand, as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team’s two-match test series against Bangladesh in December. The series will be played out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram near Dhaka.
NEW DELHI: 27th Sports, backed by US-based investment firm 27th Investments, has signed on branded apparel manufacturers Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), makers of the ‘Killer Jeans’ brand, as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team’s two-match test series against Bangladesh in December. The series will be played out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram near Dhaka.
The Dubai-based sports firm had acquired marketing rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket team’s home series.
The Dubai-based sports firm had acquired marketing rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket team’s home series.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Hemant Jain, joint managing director of KKCL, said, “The partnership offers an opportunity to be a part of this series, especially in Bangladesh, which is one of the prominent cricketing nations in the world. The ODI series has had a brilliant kick off with both teams competing at their best. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success in this series."I
mpress Mattra Consortium’s partner Sana-ul Arefeen said Bangladesh always welcomes international brands on board.
The sports firm’s CEO and co-founder, Sangeet Shirodkar said, “KKCL has created a niche in the apparel segment which is unique and at the same time ever expanding with their broader marketing and strategic outlook. Its coming in as the title sponsor of the India-Bangladesh Test series is not only a testimony to their commitment towards creating far reaching brand visibility and enhancement through sports but at the same time a commitment of support for the growth and development of sports in the region and a new emerging market like Bangladesh."
The firm’s chairman and other co-founder Sanjay Bector said the series has generated a lot of interest in the cricketing world.
This is the third large signing in cricket for 27th Sports after the India-Sri Lanka Women’s ODI & T20 Series in Sri Lanka and the Road Safety World Series T20 where Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team emerged winners defeating Sri Lanka Legends for the second consecutive time in the final.
Recently, the firm also acquired The Hawks franchisee in the World Tennis League to be held in Dubai from 19 December to 24 December. The team comprises Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.
The firm is a $100 million sports fund launched by Anil Damani-helmed 27th Investments.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.