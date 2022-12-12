Killer Jeans to be title sponsor of India-Bangladesh Test series

The sports firm’s CEO and co-founder, Sangeet Shirodkar said, “KKCL has created a niche in the apparel segment which is unique and at the same time ever expanding with their broader marketing and strategic outlook. Its coming in as the title sponsor of the India-Bangladesh Test series is not only a testimony to their commitment towards creating far reaching brand visibility and enhancement through sports but at the same time a commitment of support for the growth and development of sports in the region and a new emerging market like Bangladesh."