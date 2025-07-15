King Charles tells Shubman Gill about Siraj’s dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test; check his reply

On July 15, the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams met King Charles at Clarence House, London. The king warmly greeted players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and others.

The 76-year-old monarch mentioned watching highlights of the 3rd Test match, which India narrowly lost to England by 22 runs. Gill shared that the King had called the last wicket very unlucky. Mohammed Siraj got bowled by Shoaib Bashir's ball rolling onto the stumps.

"It's a game of cricket," Gill told King Charles.

"It was amazing. I think he was very kind and generous to be able to call us here, and it was a pleasure meeting the king, and we had some really good conversations," ANI quoted Gill as talking about the meeting with King Charles.

King Charles also met Indian cricket stars Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, sharing a light-hearted moment with them. He then greeted other team members like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Later, he met the Indian women’s team and spoke briefly with some players.

India Women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said it was a lovely experience meeting King Charles during their England tour. The monarch asked about their travel and made them feel welcome.

“We came to England so many times, but this was our first time when we met him, and he was very friendly. He asked us, like, how the travel was and all. And, it was really nice to meet him," Kaur said.

"Definitely, we have been playing good cricket, and I think with that we are getting a lot of opportunity to express ourselves, so really happy the way things are moving on," she added.

Indian team meets Idris Elba Before this, the team also met British actor Idris Elba. During a short chat with Gill, Bumrah and Pant, the Avengers actor admitted he said he used to be a small-time bowler.

"I'd say I'm a fan, but I don't follow cricket as well as I should. I was just a little bowler, that's all," he said.