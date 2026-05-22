Kiran More backs Rohit, Virat to play ODIs as long as form, fitness supports them

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kiran More backed Men in Blue's now ODI-exclusive superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue playing international cricket as long as their form and fitness support them, noting their massive fan following and how both legends are still enjoyable to watch in action.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 'Ro-Ko', the heart and soul of modern-day Indian cricket, will be back in ODI colours for the home series against Afghanistan of three matches from June 14 onwards.

However, with every minor blip in form and every single fitness setback, the chatter around the two veterans' places in the ODI set up for the 2027 ODI World Cup increases. While Virat Kohli endured a setback last year on his return to ODIs with two back to back ducks against Australia in October, Rohit sustained a poor ODI series against New Zealand before the IPL and missed a chunk of action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) due to hamstring troubles, before making his return to action once again.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of trials for the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) in Ghaziabad, More said, "These two are legends and it is enjoyable seeing them both play. There should not be any talks about retiring them. They should play as long as they do well and are fit. As long as their legs are running and their bats are scoring runs, they should play. I enjoy watching these two play. There is a lot of fans who love these two special players. When Sachin retired, I had tears in my eyes. When these two will go, they will be missed a lot too. When that time will come, they will decide."

In 311 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,797 runs in 299 innings at an average of 58.71, with 54 centuries and 77 fifties and a best score of 183. He ended the last year with 651 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 65.10 and three centuries, four fifties, as India's top ODI run-getter. In 2026, he has made 240 runs in three innings at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 105-plus, with a century and a fifty each.

Meanwhile, in the IPL, Virat continues to evolve his T20 game to an unbelievable level and remains in the Orange Cap race with the RCB, who have already made it to the playoffs, with 542 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.20 and a career-high strike rate of 164.74, including a century and four fifties.

In 282 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,577 runs at an average of 48.84 in 274 innings, with 33 centuries and 61 fifties and a best score of 264. Last year, he ended as the second-highest run-getter in ODIs for India as an ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain, with 650 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 121*. This year, he has made just 61 runs in three innings, with best score of 26.