‘Kisi ko marna mat’: Virat Kohli reacts after fans invade ground in security breach

Three over-enthusiastic fans entered the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the third day of the Ranji Trophy clash between the home side and Railways. The fans entered the ground despite heavy security to catch a glimpse of star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

While it's not uncommon to see fans trying to get past security and into the ground, such scenes are usually reserved for high-octane international matches. But with Virat Kohli returning to Ranji Trophy cricket after a gap of almost 12 years, fans jumped at the chance to see their favourite star.

The incident occurred in the last over before lunch when Kohli was fielding in the cover region. Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma, while talking about the incident to news agency PTI, said that the madness for Virat Kohli drove the fans to try to enter the stadium and the veteran batsman asked the security personnel not to beat up his fans.

He said, "It is just Virat bhaiya's craze that this happened. It shouldn't have happened. Someone could have come in carrying anything. Virat bhaiya said to security that 'kisi ko maarna mat' (Don't beat up anyone),"

Virat Kohli's security issues during Ranji Trophy match: Notably, this is not the first incident of fans getting close to Kohli during the match. Soon after he was dismissed during the first innings of the match, around 500 fans stood very close to the grill where Kohli was sitting. The grill was the onlly thing separating stands from the dressing room where Kohli was sitting.

Prior to that, a fan had entered the stadium on day 1 and managed to touch the feet of star Indian batter. Then also, Kohli had asked the security staff to go easy on the intruder. Kohli's fandom had led to around 12,000 fans coming to see the modern day great on Day 1 but the wait was only fulfilled on Day 2.

