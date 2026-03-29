KKR at Wankhede Stadium: A ground that once haunted Kolkata Knight Riders; but, not anymore

For most of their IPL history, Wankhede Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Kolkata Knight Riders. But, something shifted around 2022. And, the numbers since then tell a very different story.

The Dark Years KKR's record at Wankhede before 2022 was nothing short of dismal. They lost to the Mumbai Indians in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. They suffered eight defeats in a row against MI at this venue spanning over a decade.

The lows were brutal. In 2008, KKR were bowled out for just 67, their lowest total at this ground. In 2013, they lost by 65 runs. Even when the margins were closer, MI always seemed to find a way to win.

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Their only win at Wankhede in that entire era came in 2012, when Sunil Narine delivered a match-winning 4/15 to rattle Mumbai and hand KKR a 32-run victory. It was a lone bright spot in an otherwise-painful record at this venue.

The Turning Point: 2022 Something clicked for KKR in the 2022 season, and Wankhede was part of that resurgence. Due to COVID-19, the entire league was restricted to four venues in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune). It minimised air travel and maintained a secure bio-bubble.

That gave Kolkata a chance to play non-Mumbai teams at Wankhede. Against Chennai Super Kings, KKR won by 6 wickets. That set the tone for what would be one of their better campaigns.

Later that year, Andre Russell produced one of the most destructive innings seen at Wankhede: 70 not out off just 31 balls to seal a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

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KKR also beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets that season, successfully chasing 152 without breaking much of a sweat.

Three wins in a single season at a venue that had haunted them for years. It was no coincidence; it was a squad rebuilding with intent.

2023 and 2024: Mixed but Memorable The 2023 season saw KKR slip up at Wankhede again, losing to MI by 5 wickets. Venkatesh Iyer, now an RCB player, scored a stunning century of 104. The result stung, but KKR came back with a vengeance in 2024.

In what was perhaps their most significant result at this ground in over a decade, KKR beat the Mumbai Indians by 24 runs at Wankhede in 2024. It was their first win against MI at this venue in 12 years.

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2025: A Reality Check The 2025 season brought KKR back down to earth at Wankhede. MI chased down 116 in just 12.5 overs. Oy was a hammering by 8 wickets that was as comprehensive as it gets.

It was a reminder that even a reset KKR can have bad days at this venue. Still, in the last 6 matches played between the two, Kolkata dominated with 4 wins. That is quite a contrast to KKR's historical record against the Mumbai Indians, which shows it winning just 11 of 35 matches.

MI vs KKR today KKR arrive at Wankhede on 29 March for Match 2 of IPL 2026 with a depleted pace attack. Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana and Akash Deep are all unavailable.

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But, if recent history at this ground has taught us anything, it is that KKR cannot be written off simply because the venue has a bad reputation. The post-2022 version of this team has shown it can win anywhere, even at Wankhede.