KKR become first side to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs, Shreyas Iyer says ‘I manifested it…’
Kolkata Knight Riders secure first IPL 2024 Playoffs spot with a win over Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer's team tops points table with 18 points from 9 wins out of 12 games.
Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 play-offs after an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's side have won 9 of their 12 matches so far and top the IPL points table with 18 points.