Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 play-offs after an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's side have won 9 of their 12 matches so far and top the IPL points table with 18 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the match, Shreyas Iyer revealed how he felt about KKR becoming the first side to qualify for the playoff stages. He told the broadcasters, "I manifested this before the game (on becoming the 1st side to qualify for the playoffs). Nerves were there, boys have been raising their hands and there have been many game-changers and kudos to each and every one of them," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On handling tense situations during the MI clash, Iyer said, "They were going at great guns in the first 6 overs, and to bounce back from that situation it was nice to see. It's all about understanding which bowler is doing well on that particular day, I feel both of them bowled well and my gut went with Varun (on bowling the 4th over) at that point and I backed him,"

KKR hand MI their 9th loss of the season: KKR posted a total of 157 runs in their 20 overs after some fine batting from Venkatesh Iyer (42 off 21 balls), Nitish Rana (33 off 23 balls), Andre Russel (24 off 14 balls) and Rinku Singh (20 off 12 balls). However, after a solid start from MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, the score began to look sub-par. However, MI could never really get back into the game after losing both openers right after the powerplay.

Though Tilak Varma (32 off 17 balls) and Naman Dhir (17 off 6 balls) did give MI a fighting chance, the duo couldn't salvage 22 runs in the last over of the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

