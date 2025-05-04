KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's reaction after taking the catch of RR's teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Watch

How often have we seen an animated Ajinkya Rahane? How often has it occurred that a 14-year-old is the most important wicket for opposition teams? As it turned out, both happened in the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders posted 206/4 after electing to bat first. The KKR management must have seen the impact of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in last week's clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans scored 209/4 and managed to lose the match with 25 balls to spare.

It became clear that teams are no longer going to treat Suryavanshi as a kid. They are going to get his wicket at the first available opportunity. He offered one in the very first over of the chase. Suryavanshi miscued the pull shot off a short ball bowled by KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Ajinkya Rahane covered a lot of distance and took a well-judged catch to dismiss the young lad. What followed after the catch took everyone by surprise.

Social media users noticed Rahane's aggressive celebration after taking the catch of Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Another user praised Rahane for taking a catch despite nursing an injury. Rahane suffered an injury while fielding against Delhi Capitals on April 29 and his participation was in doubt. The catch shows the tenacity of the KKR skipper.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's twin failures The talented 14-year-old has seen lofty heighs and extreme lows in just 7 days. He scored a stunning century against GT last Monday (April 28) and followed it up with scores of 0 vs Mumbai Indians and 4 vs Kolkata Knight Riders.