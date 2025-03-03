KKR celebrate IPL wins by registering three stars in the galaxy, launch new jersey with golden badge | Watch Video

Kolkata Knight Riders began their prepartions for the upcoming season of IPL by releasing a new jersey and etching their three triumphs in the domestic T20 league into the cosmos.

In a post on X, KKR - the defending champions - announced that they have just registered three stars around the Gemini constellation, which are named after their three IPL wins 2012 (Korbo, translating to play), 2014 (Lorbo, translating to fight), and 2024 (Jeeto, translating to winning).

KKR announced that they have registered the stars by the date they won each of their titles, namely 27/05/2012 , 1/6/2014 and 26/5/2024.

The stars can be viewed by using the official corrdinates or by scanning a QR code provided by KKR with the post.

WATCH Video

KKR reveal new starry jersey: In the same vein, KKR have also unveiled a new jersey for the 18th edition of the IPL, which while featuring the same purple hue that we have grown accustomed to over the years, also features 3 stars at various places to highlight the three IPL wins.

The defending champions have also released a promo video for the new jersey featuring many of the franchise's Indian players wearing the jersey including Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Vaibhav Arora.

Manish Pandey in the new KKR jersey

The new jersey will also feature a golden badge on the arm which marks the sign of being the defending champions.

Meanwhile, KKR are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming IPL season. The Kolkata based franchise were led by Shreyas Iyer in the last season but the young batter wasn't retained for the IPL season 18.