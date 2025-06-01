'KKR could have retained Shreyas Iyer' - Former cricketer pinpoints defending champions' IPL 2025 auction mistake

Captain Shreyas Iyer will spearhead Punjab Kings's second chance to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) final as they face the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (June 1). The Punjab-based franchise were bundled off for 101 in Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which they chased in just 14 overs to book their spot in the IPL 2025 final.

However, Punjab Kings will have to move on from that demoralising defeat, as they have another opportunity to book their final date.

Iyer's impact in IPL 2025 Speaking to NDTV, former India women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra lauded the 30-year-old's impact on the Punjab side, which put on an all-round performance in IPL 2025 and topped the standings during the league stage.

"We are focusing on Punjab Kings because they reached the playoffs after 11 years. The kind of game they have played is that they shone through the entire season. It's not like they lost one-sided matches or they had a very poor time in the league stage," Chopra said.

“So, PBKS as a franchise have caught everyone's attention because of their all-round play. Even Shreyas or Ponting would say the same that it was not just one man's contribution, which led to the team's success. Yes, Shreyas Iyer, as a captain, as a batter, has played a massive role and is definitely worth a mention, but if you ask him, he will never say, 'It is because of me',” added the former left-hander.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer sent stern message ahead of Punjab Kings' Qualifier 2 match

KKR's loss is Punjab Kings' gain Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders let go of Shreyas Iyer, who captained them to the title in IPL 2024, as they splashed huge cash on retaining Venkatesh Iyer.

The decision backfired spectacularly, as the lanky southpaw had a miserable IPL 2025, while Shreyas, who PBKS picked in the auction and made skipper, has been brilliant with the bat and as a captain.

Also Read | From Rishabh Pant to Venkatesh Iyer: 5 most expensive flops of IPL 2025

This has seen strong reactions on social media, especially from KKR fans, as many accused the franchise of not appreciating the stylish Mumbai batter and criticised them for releasing him.

Chopra felt KKR made a blunder by not continuing with their title-winning captain, saying, "It is between the franchise and the player. If they didn't retain him and he went somewhere else, then it doesn't mean that Shreyas has no right to succeed in his career.

“It is absolutely unfair. KKR had a chance to retain him, but they didn't, so he went somewhere else. But, Shreyas is still a player. Whether he plays for KKR or PBKS, his job is only to perform and score runs,” she continued.