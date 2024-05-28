KKR domination in IPL 2024: 5 amazing stats will leave you surprised

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the IPL 2024 title, their first in 10 years. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise set the tone for the season from the outset and carried the momentum right through to the final of the tournament.

Top 5 stats that showcase KKR's domination in IPL 2024:

1) KKR never lost during a run chase:

KKR had the privilege of batting second on five occasions during the 2024 IPL season and the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise emerged victorious on all those occasions.

Match Date Result KKR vs RCB March 29 KKR won by 7 wickets (16.5 overs) KKR vs LSG April 14 KKR won by 8 wickets (15.4 overs) KKR vs DC April 29 KKR won by 7 wickets (16.3 overs) KKR vs SRH May 21 KKR won by 8 wickets (13.4 overs) KKR VS SRH May 26 KKR won by 8 wickets (10.3 overs)

2) Shreyas Iyer did not get out during a run chase:

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer proved to be the backbone of the purple team during the run chase, with the veteran batsman not being dismissed when his team batted second in IPL 2024. In all, Shreyas scored 351 runs in the 14 IPL matches played this season at a strike rate of 146.86 and an average of 39.

3) Andre Russell did not have to bat during chases:

For years, Andre Russell has been the backbone of KKR's batting line-up, with the Caribbean-born batsman relied upon to get his team out of trouble. However, such has been KKR's batting prowess this year that Russell has not even got a chance to bat during run chases this year.

4) Did not take over 17 overs to chase down a total:

KKR dominated their opponents right from the start in IPL 2024 and the extent of that dominance becomes even more apparent when you consider that in all their 5 chase matches, KKR completed the run chase in less than 17 overs.

5) Scored over 60 runs in every powerplay:

The opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave KKR a great start to the innings throughout the season. While Salt was replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the last two matches of the season, the domination of the KKR batsmen continued in the first 6 overs.

Such was their supremacy in all the run chases that KKR scored more than 60 runs in the powerplay in all the matches in which they batted second.

