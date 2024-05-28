KKR domination in IPL 2024: 5 amazing stats will leave you surprised
KKR won IPL 2024 with a bang but did you know the Shreyas Iyer led franchise never lost a match while chasing this IPL season? Here are a few more interesting facts that showcase KKR's domination during IPL 2024 season
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the IPL 2024 title, their first in 10 years. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise set the tone for the season from the outset and carried the momentum right through to the final of the tournament.